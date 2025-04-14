North Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen died in Vernon motel: police

44-year-old found unresponsive in motel unit Thursday, April 10

Further details have been released into the death of North Okanagan notorious offender Curtis Sagmoen.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a 44-year-old man from Salmon Arm was found unresponsive in a Vernon motel on Thursday, April 10.

"The police investigation determined no criminality is suspected in the death," said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the individual came to their unexpected death.

"Neither agency has more information to release at this time," said Finn.

Sagmoen has a history of violence against women in the sex trade.

The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on property owned by the Sagmoen family in 2017 and no charges have been laid in the death.