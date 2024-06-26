Cyber incident strikes Cowichan Valley School District

The Cowichan Valley School District was struck by a "cyber incident" on June 25

The Cowichan Valley School District was struck by a "cyber incident" on June 25, which impacted some of the district's systems and operations include its website and internet services.

School District spokesperson Jeff Rowan said he was unable to comment further on the incident but noted the issue is being looked into.

"We are currently investigating and taking all steps possible to contain the incident," Rowan said. "At this time, we have no indication that the incident has impacted the personal information of our students and families. We are working diligently, in conjunction with external experts, to investigate and contain the incident. We are committed to restoring normal operations as soon as possible, and will provide further updates as these efforts progress."

While many high-schoolers have finished up for the year, the district's final day of classes for elementary school students is Thursday, June 27.