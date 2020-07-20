Victoria Hospice nurse Brianne Ohl with Cycle of Life rider Matt Williams in the hospice rooftop garden. (Jen Cooper photo)

Cycle of Life Tour postponed, asks riders to cycle 200 km in own community

The 2020 Challenge will raise funds for numerous hospices on the Island

While the Cycle of Life Tour was postponed like many other events, that didn’t stop the riders from pedalling hard for hospice care.

This month, riders take on The 2020 Challenge, where they’re encouraged to commit to riding 200 kilometres in their own community.

READ ALSO: Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

“My ride is dedicated to a very special woman – my mother. In 2009, we lost her to cancer. If it wasn’t for an amazing team of palliative care doctors and nurses our time with her would have been cut even shorter. I am eternally grateful for the chance I had to properly say goodbye to someone who means so much to me,” said Matt Williams, a Victoria Hospice staff member volunteering to support the cause.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: A morning in a physically-distanced Victoria

Williams’ challenge is to cycle 620 kilometres in July – the equivalent of 20 kilometres a day.

“While this month will be full of sweat and chain grease, it pales in comparison to the work hospices do day-in, day-out across our island,” he said.

Funds raised will go towards numerous Vancouver Island hospices. The ‘finish line’ celebration takes place virtually on July 20, but fundraising will continue as riders pedal their way into 2021. For more information visit cycleoflifetour.ca.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Hospice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash
Next story
Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Just Posted

Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Jackson Bocksnick and Ethan Pauly plan to pedal big hill 62 times to match Everest’s elevation

Victoria airport officials confident with protocols, despite flight link to COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning measures meet provincial guidelines, departing passengers checked by airlines

Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

Firefighters expect more calls for August long weekend

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

Dead black bear washes up on Thetis Island

Conservation officer determines it had been in the ocean for a long time

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

Most Read