Nanaimo’s biking park named in honour of Canadian world champion gravity racer Steve Smith was one of the parks cited by supporters of a bike park in Saanich. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Cycling advocate questions Saanich’s budget for bike park

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition official said $167,000 budget might not be enough

A leader of the cycling community welcomes Saanich’s plan for a bicycling park but questions the municipality’s proposed budget.

Yvonne Mendel, vice-president of the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and board member of the South Island Mountain Bike Society, said she welcomes Saanich’s decision to include $166,700 in its 2019 draft budget for a youth park, which according to staff, would include an area for bicycling.

RELATED: Council approves plan banning cycling in Haro Woods

“I’m a little bit concerned that it might not be enough,” she said. While this budget represents a “good start,” Namaimo’s “amazing” park “cost a lot more” than the current budget, she said.

Nanamio city council in 2016 approved $200,000 towards the Steve Smith Bike Park named in honour of the Nanaimo area resident who died in a motorcycling accident in 2016 after winning the 2013 downhill mountain bike racing world championship. Funding also came from the local Gyro Club and Steve Smith Legacy Fund.

Mendel made these points before council confirmed its support for a bicycling park as part of a youth park following a motion by Coun. Ned Taylor.

Council’s decision came after the municipality confirmed the ban on what staff call “active biking” (including mountain and BMX bicycling) in Saanich’s share of Haro Woods. The popular area in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood has been the site of several conflicts between cyclists and area residents.

“Haro Woods, we have decided, is not an appropriate place for biking, so it is important that we solidify our support for building a bike park that is going to be used for that purpose and support those recreational opportunities in the community,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said that support for such a facility has existed for years, a point chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson confirmed in a response from Coun. Zac de Vries, who asked whether Taylor’s motion marked a change in direction.

“It has been on the radar of council for some time, and was included [in this year’s budget],” said Thorkelsson.

Less certain though is the future location of the proposed facility. Thorkelsson warned against issuing a public statement about Saanich’s direction before staff have identified the park’s eventual location. “There isn’t a lot of benefit in identifying that it is council’s budget,” he said.

Public support for the facility certainly appears high, if Monday’s council meeting was a measure.

Eric Dahli, chair of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association, said the neighbourhood fully supports the development of the facility.

“Years of hard work have brought Haro Woods back,” he said. “A separate facility would go a long way towards keeping Haro Woods with the intended, family-friendly focus.”

The public also heard from several parents in support of the facility, with some making specific recommendations.

Mendel said she would like to see two cycling parks in Saanich: a paved pump track with an undulating track accessible to cyclists of all ages and abilities; and a dirt jump park with significant jumps and wooden features that require less maintenance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
After 47 years, unique Rockland home is on the market

Just Posted

Cycling advocate questions Saanich’s budget for bike park

Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition official said $167,000 budget might not be enough

After 47 years, unique Rockland home is on the market

Nestled across near Government House, the home was built by Victoria businessman Peter Hartnell

Madison Violet hits the stage in Oak Bay

Award-winning duo to perform at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Bat speed, exit velocity and spin rates, how the HarbourCats swing big on technology

Players’ Club offers youth access to cutting-edge big league software

Victoria Royals host Vancouver Tuesday in Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Giants lead best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into games 3 and 4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read