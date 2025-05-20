Cycling advocates fear for future of Campbell River's Elk River Timber Trail

Campbell River council will consider the Quinsam Heights Transportation and Growth Infrastructure Study on Tuesday, which proposes looking at adding vehicle traffic to the Elk River Timber. The proposed study already has cycling advocates up in arms

People of all ages took to the Elk River Timber (ERT) Trail at Evergreen Road on Sunday morning to protest any motion by the City of Campbell River to develop the ERT into a road for vehicles.

Cycling enthusiasts rallied at Campbell River's Elk River Timber Trail on Sunday morning to voice their disapproval of a new transportation plan that would consider allowing vehicles back on the decommissioned road.

"It's a frightening proposition," said John Elson, a member of the Cycling Advocacy Committee, addressing a crowd of roughly 50 people. "Many cities have spent millions of dollars acquiring a pathway. We have this for free, and many of us care deeply that we maintain and improve it."

The rally took place ahead of a committee meeting this Tuesday (May 20), during which city councillors will consider moving forward with the Quinsam Heights Transportation and Growth Infrastructure Study.

Not only will the study evaluate current and forecasted traffic conditions on Petersen Road, but it will also investigate, if warranted by the first phase of the study, adding vehicle traffic – alongside pedestrian and bicycle transportation – on the Elk River Timber Trail as part of a second phase of the study. The second phase would evaluate whether to transform the decommissioned road into a multimodal transportation route linking 14th Avenue and Evergreen Road.

While the city's plan is to study the feasibility of using the trail for vehicle traffic – and the process will likely take a few years – Elson said it's important to show opposition at an early stage of the process.

Linda Nagle, president of Greenways Land Trust, says the organization opposes any plans that would allow vehicles on the ERT. She said the ERT, which is a former logging road, now serves as a "vital greenspace," providing "access to nature, alternative transportation, and many environmental benefits for wildlife and local habitats."



"Some of the most desirable neighbourhoods in the country are areas where past municipal governments had the forethought and courage to set aside tracts of land for parks and green spaces," she says.



Nagle points out that cities like Vancouver and Kelowna have invested heavily in urban green spaces, with Vancouver spending $55 million on the Arbutus Railway Corridor and Kelowna $18 million on a greenway connection.

Amanda Frazer attended the protest on Sunday and has a background in active transportation. She said reopening the ERT to vehicle traffic may "yield short-term convenience," but would likely "undermine long-term economic development of our community."

She added that it would threaten eco-tourism, the promotion of an active lifestyle within the community, and public health benefits.

"Keeping the ERT closed to cars is not just a transportation decision – it’s a strategic investment in Campbell River’s future economic identity and prosperity," she wrote in an email.