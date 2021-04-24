Cycling groups merge to better serve Greater Victoria

Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike) Two groups merged to become Capital Bike on April 21. The organization launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing its new cargo bike The Beast. (Courtesy Capital Bike)

A pair of non profits rolled into one cycling society called Capital Bike on Wednesday.

The Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society merged to serve the region with cycling education, celebration, and advocacy.

“Capital Bike is building off of 30 years worth of momentum and success. By bringing together cycling skills courses, fun rides, as well as our advocacy for safe streets for everyone we will continue to build on that success,” said Meredith James, co-chair.

READ ALSO: Victoria cycling coalition pushing for higher standards following death of cyclist

Capital Bike also launched a new website, branding and social media channels, while also introducing Capital Bike cargo bike dubbed The Beast.

“Our aim is to be there for everyone who wants to enjoy cycling in the Capital Region – whether you’re new to the region and perhaps just learning to ride, dusting off a bike that’s been in the garage for a while, or an experienced rider who wants to connect with our vibrant cycling community. We want to be there to provide you with the skills, knowledge, and connections to make cycling an easy and fun transportation option,” said Adam Krupper, executive director.

Capital Bike is building its membership, running Go By Bike Week, bike skills courses, webinars, bike lockers and more. Visit capitalbike.ca to learn how to get involved.

READ ALSO: Look to the Dutch for better bike networks, says Victoria cyclist

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cycling