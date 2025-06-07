Cyclist, 79, dies after collision with pickup truck in Nanoose Bay

RCMP continues investigation after death of Qualicum Beach man

A cyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Nanoose Bay on Friday, June 6.

Police say emergency services responded to a collision at approximately 10:50 a.m., involving multiple cyclists and a Ford pickup truck on Marina Way near Carmel Place in Nanoose Bay. Two cyclists sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital. A third cyclist, a 79-year-old man from Quailcum Beach, died at the scene.

While all of the contributing factors into this collision are still being determined, according to an Oceanside RCMP press release, the initial investigation shows the truck entered onto Marina Way from a side street and collided with the cyclists who were riding on Marina Way.

Drugs and alcohol have been excluded as contributing factors, said police. The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service and the BC Coroners Service, who also attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video and have not yet spoken with police, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 quoting File 2025-5449.