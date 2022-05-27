Cyclist airlifted after collision with pickup truck on the highway in Nanaimo

Northbound highway lanes expected to be closed for more than an hour

Nanaimo RCMP at Highway 19 and 19A where a cyclist was involved in a motor vehicle incident Friday, May 27. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, rushed to the highway at the north end of Nanaimo a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Crews were alerted a little before 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 27, to the incident, which appears to have involved a pickup truck and a bicycle, at the convergence of the Nanaimo Parkway and the old Island Highway north of Woodgrove Centre.

The male cyclist was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious but unknown injuries.

According to his riding companion, the cyclists were travelling through Nanaimo as part of a long-distance bike trip and were changing lanes when the collision occurred.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Lantzville Fire Rescue crews are on scene. Northbound lanes of the Island Highway will be closed for one or two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured through Lantzville.

