Cyclist airlifted after falling into traffic in Chemainus

Woman injured after falling into road

A cyclist had to be airlifted to hospital following a collision in Chemainus Monday, June 23.

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, responded to the incident.

At about 3:45 p.m., a cyclist travelling along the shoulder in the 8100 block of Chemainus Road lost control on loose gravel and fell into the road where she was struck by a passing commercial truck.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the commercial truck remained at the scene. RCMP said no charges are expected.