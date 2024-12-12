 Skip to content
Cyclist collides with semi-truck in Kelowna, police watchdog investigating

IIO is investigating the RCMP's actions in relation to the incident
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified of the early Wednesday morning incident involving a cyclist and a semi-truck on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue. 

Around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 11, a Kelowna RCMP officer spotted a man known to police riding a bicycle. The man then quickly departed on the bike, attempting to cross Harvey Avenue when he collided with a semi-truck in the westbound lanes. 

The man was provided immediate medical attention before being transported to hospital with serious injuries. 

His current condition is not known. 

At this time, RCMP believe the man was trying to flee from the officer, trying to avoid an interaction as he has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The matter is now under investigation by IIO as it looks into the police actions, meaning no further information will be released by Kelowna RCMP. 

Additionally, there is no investigation involving the semi-truck driver as their actions were not deemed to be a factor in the incident.

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

