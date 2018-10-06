The woman had the right of way while cycling in the 500-block of Yates St. and was nearing Wharf St. when a taxi cab driver opened his door, sending the cyclist to the ground. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Cyclist doored by taxi cab driver in downtown Victoria

Woman had right of way when taxi door opened in her path

A cyclist crashed after being doored by a taxi cab driver Saturday in downtown Victoria.

The woman had the right of way while cycling in the 500-block of Yates St. and was nearing Wharf St. when a taxi cab driver opened his door, sending the cyclist to the ground.

Police and ambulance responded, treating the cyclist for shock and a sore arm.

ALSO READ: Elderly man denied cab ride, 'not a big enough fare'

 

