Cyclist doored by taxi cab driver in downtown Victoria

A cyclist crashed after being doored by a taxi cab driver Saturday in downtown Victoria.
The woman had the right of way while cycling in the 500-block of Yates St. and was nearing Wharf St. when a taxi cab driver opened his door, sending the cyclist to the ground.
Police and ambulance responded, treating the cyclist for shock and a sore arm.
