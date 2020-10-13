Last week Oak Bay Police pulled two impaired drivers off the road and arrested a 24-year-old man exhibiting suspicious behaviour with a back pack full of tools and who was wanted on breach of probation. (Black Press File Photo)

Cyclist doored near Oak Bay Village

Police pull two impaired drivers off the road

A cyclist who was travelling on Monterey Avenue near Oak Bay Avenue was knocked to the ground when a driver opened their car door around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The 35-year-old man who was on the bike sustained minor injuries while the driver was issued a ticket for opening their door while unsafe.

The incident was among the calls the Oak Bay Police responded to between Oct. 5 and 11.

Oak Bay police removed two drivers from the road for intoxication last week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, a resident called in a report of two people smoking cannabis and eating edibles. It led to a traffic stop at the 2900-block of Beach Drive where the driver, a 54-year-old man, was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

That same day, police stopped a 74-year-old Oak Bay woman for driving impaired. Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days from the intersection of Bowker Avenue and Beach Drive. She was also given a 90-day driving prohibition.

There was another reported case of fraud that came on Monday, Oct. 5. The report said a company who called themselves Just Ask deceived the caller’s father as he let them access his computer.

“Luckily no funds were taken,” Fisher said. “No legitimate company will ask to access your computer at any time.”

There was a suspicious theft of a licence plate decal stolen off a vehicle in the 3600-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

A bicycle was reported stolen overnight on Wednesday from the back of a vehicle in the 2100-block of Quimper Street.

There were reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday in Oak Bay, in the 900-block of Victoria Avenue (one of two separate occasions in the last week) and one in the 1000-block of Victoria Avenue.

Multiple personal items were reported stolen from the latter vehicle.

Two more unlocked vehicles were entered in the 2100-block of Crescent Road on Tuesday night where pocket change was removed.

Just after midnight on Friday, police stopped and arrested a 24-year-old man after police learned he had outstanding arrest warrants for theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. A search of his bag revealed a knife, drug paraphernalia, and a backpack full of tools all of which were seized.

Anyone with any information on the above crimes or other unsolved crimes can call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

reporter@oakbaynews.com

