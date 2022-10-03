Cyclist hospitalized after crash involving trailer-hauling vehicle in Saanich

Delays expected to last hours near Richmond and Cedar Hill Cross roads

A cyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle hauling a trailer on Monday morning.

Saanich police said the extent of the cyclist’s injuries is unknown at this time. The crash happened near the intersection of Richmond and Cedar Hill Cross roads minutes after 9 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 3).

Just before 11 a.m., police said the traffic safety unit and collision reconstruction officers were still at the crash site to investigate the incident. Delays in the area are expected to last several hours.

“Our main priority was to get all parties involved medical attention. Presently, we are asking for the public to be patient while we fully investigate what happened at the scene,” Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement.

