A B.C. cyclist says he is in the hospital with a number of broken bones after getting hit from behind by an unsecured load of lumber on the back of a truck that was driving on Highway 99 on Aug. 3, 2020. (Todd Nickel/Twitter)

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by load of lumber hanging from truck on B.C. highway

A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula

A B.C. cyclist is in hospital with broken bones and a punctured lung – but happy to be alive – after getting hit from behind with an unsecured load of wood on the bed of a truck along the Sea-to-Sky Highway this past long weekend.

Squamish RCMP responded to reports of a collision involving two cyclists and a truck along Highway 99 near Lions Bay just before 11 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 3).

According to Mounties, witnesses said that a strap which was meant to secure the load of lumber in place had appeared to have broken, causing the load to shift and protrude over the shoulder of the highway – unbeknownst to the driver.

One of the cyclists, who has identified himself on social media as 45-year-old Todd Nickel, was struck by the load and knocked to the ground.

He was taken to Lions Gate Hospital where he confirmed in a tweet that he had suffered a broken clavicle, scapula, broke eight ribs and had a punctured lung.

Meanwhile, traffic investigators were able to locate the driver of the truck, who was issued two violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act: driving without consideration and driving with insecure cargo. If convicted, the tickets carry a combined potential fine of $269.

