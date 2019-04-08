Saanich Police confirmed the death of the cyclist involved in a collision on April 7 near the intersection of Highway 17 and Royal Oak Drive. (Pexels)

Cyclist in Sunday crash on Pat Bay Highway succumbs to injuries

Highway 17 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash

An individual who was involved in a collision on April 7 near the intersection of Highway 17 and Royal Oak Drive has succumbed to his injuries and died.

RELATED: Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Saanich Police confirmed the death just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. His identity will not be released at this time.

The collision between the cyclist and vehicle happened at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: One presumed dead after apartment fire in Esquimalt traps occupants

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 was closed at Haliburton Road for several hours as Saanich Police collision analysts completed their investigation.


