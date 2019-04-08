Cyclist in Sunday crash on Pat Bay Highway succumbs to injuries

Highway 17 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash

An individual who was involved in a collision on April 7 near the intersection of Highway 17 and Royal Oak Drive has succumbed to his injuries and died.

Saanich Police confirmed the death just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. His identity will not be released at this time.

The collision between the cyclist and vehicle happened at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 was closed at Haliburton Road for several hours as Saanich Police collision analysts completed their investigation.