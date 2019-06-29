Cyclist injured after hitting fawn on Munn Road

A cyclist was taken to hospital after running into a deer on a Highlands road Saturday afternoon.

The 70-year-old struck the deer, a fawn, on the 4700 block of Munn Road, just south of Talon Ridge, according to Highlands Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Schuttinga.

His injuries were minor but he was still transported to hospital via ambulance, Schuttinga said. He was able to stand on his own after the crash.

The fawn jumped out in front of the cyclist and he didn’t have a chance to stop.

The deer scurried away, according to Schuttinga. Responders weren’t able to locate the animal.

Traffic in the area was briefly blocked as crews responded.

