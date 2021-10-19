Cyclist left with serious injuries after collision with motorist in North Saanich

Police are hoping for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate a serious collision in North Saanich Monday afternoon that has left a cyclist with serious injuries.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez Flores of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said a single vehicle struck the cyclist near the intersection of West Saanich Road and Willingdon Road Monday afternoon. Police received the first report of the incident at about 3:45 p.m.

Police, firefighters, and B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics assisted the cyclist, who suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision, said Sanchez, adding police have identified the driver, who had remained on scene

RELATED: Pedestrian struck by car on dark Pat Bay highway, Sidney woman in critical condition

Local RCMP officers, in consultation with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team, are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who might have dashcam footage leading up to the collision that could assist with this investigation is asked to please contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula