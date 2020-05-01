Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

A man stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike on the sidewalk was arrested for breaching court conditions and being in possession of knives, a replica handgun and meth. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man stopped by police for not wearing a helmet was found to be in possession of a number of knives, a replica handgun and methamphetamine.

On April 29, the man was stopped for riding his bike without a helmet on the sidewalk of Island Highway near Wale Road in Colwood – both violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

The officer stopped to speak to the man and realized he was currently bound by court conditions to not be in possession of knives but had a pocket knife clipped to his pants pocket. The man was arrested and searched.

READ ALSO: 25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

The officer found more knives, a replica handgun, seven grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the man’s backpack.

According to police, further charges are forthcoming as the man was arrested for breaching court conditions and being in possession of a controlled substance.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Westshore RCMP