A cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after a Wednesday morning collision. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cyclist struck in Saanich taken to hospital in critical condition

Incident occurred at the corner of Douglas Street and Haynes Road

A 40-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a motorist Wednesday morning on the corner of Douglas Street and Haynes Road in Saanich.

Sgt. Dean Jantzen said the incident took place near an emergency turnoff and that the exact circumstances that led to the incident are still under investigation.

No one has been taken into custody and the driver remained at the scene to be interviewed by police.

“Our traffic safety unit professionals will determine what happened and from there, investigators will decide a course of action – whether this is a legal incident or something to be dealt with by way of the criminal code,” Jantzen said.

Saanich police ask witnesses to contact them at 250-475-4321.

