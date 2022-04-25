Cyclist struck in Sidney near library

Man in his 30s sent to hospital

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision near the Sidney/North Saanich branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library that sent one cyclist to hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cyclist is in hospital after a collision involving a motorist.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the collision at the intersection of Resthaven Drive and Mills Road, near the Sidney/North Saanich branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library, left the cyclist, who is believed to be in his 30s, with injuries.

“I would say there was a significant impact,” said Mikkelsen. “It wasn’t low speed.”

Fire crews arrived first and found the cyclist conscious, he said. “We rendered medical aid and assisted ambulance to rapidly package him and get him on the way to the hospital.”

Const. Brian Fletcher of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said an ambulance took the cyclist to Victoria General Hospital for treatment.

“We are investigating,” he added.

Sidney firefighters cleared the scene at around 12:30 p.m., leaving it with RCMP.

RELATED: Vancouver Island youth suffers head injuries in bicycle versus car collision

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney