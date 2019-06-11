Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

The Port Mann Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp. photo)

A man’s cross-Canada bike ride was cut short this week, after Mounties say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers spotted the man cycling illegally on the roadway across the Port Mann Bridge around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, told officers he was leaving the province. The alleged drugs and weapons were seized, police said, and the man was arrested. He remains in custody.

ALSO READ: Weapons seized at South Surrey border

ALSO READ: Vancouver police seize millions in fentanyl and heroin

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Just Posted

Victoria couple continues fight for increased diversity in Canadian stem cell registry

Family holds first Victoria stem cell drive at Car Free YYJ

Century-old grocery business set to close for new development

Wellburn’s Market closes in 2020 when a new development takes over

Safety lights installed at deadly North Saanich intersection

Pedestrian killed after being struck last December at East Saanich Road and Barrett Drive

Saanich officially adopts bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

Bylaw coming into effect Jan. 1, 2020 includes a transition period of six months

Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

June 17 event sees youth learn from Pacific FC, national rugby players, Shamrocks

Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club host inaugural Kindness Day

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canadian men’s health could use improvement

Men’s Health Week offers simple suggestions for positive change

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Most Read