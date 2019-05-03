Julie van Veelen, left, on Exeter Road where there is no sign of an easement pathway. On the right, van Veelen is on the pathway along Beach Drive where it does exist but is blocked from connecting to Exeter Road. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Cyclists surprised to find Oak Bay paths don’t exist

Some owners have planted, fenced off easement accesses

Oak Bay is renowned for its trails, pathways and back alleys which all enhance the city’s esthetic charm.

Not only do the locals enjoy using the paths to cut across sections of the city but it’s no secret the quiet streets and panoramic views also draw out many of the region’s long-distance runners and cyclists (many who come to Oak Bay to link up with local riders).

So it was a surprise last week when a weekly Tripleshot cycling group mapped out what they thought was a fun ride that would zig through Oak Bay and explore many of its alleys and paths only to discover many of them were blocked. Several members went on the ride.

READ MORE: Bike lanes in Oak Bay moving forward

“As soon as I saw them talking about it I was like, yeah, I’ve had this happen a lot in Oak Bay,” said former Ironman triathlete Julie van Veelen, who was fourth at 2013 Ironman Canada and spent hundreds of her training hours in Oak Bay.

A prime example is a 10-foot-wide pathway that starts at 3220 and 3230 on Beach Drive (behind a BC Hydro box) and, on the map, connects a pathway that crosses Exeter all the way to Ripon. However, it does not connect through as it’s blocked by a five-metre-tall set of hedges between Beach and Exeter, although a set of power lines do run along the easement between Beach and Exeter (streets that are otherwise served with underground power lines).

“Sometimes I’ll find an entrance to a path on one side and I go through partway and it’s blocked by fencing or hedges,” van Veelen said. “Other times residents use the alley to park in or to keep compost bins. Or it’s just overgrown with [unkept] trees.”

READ ALSO: Mayor plans walk through alleyways

The oddity started with the Tripleshot group using the CRD map to create the ride, as it recognizes longtime easements and rights-of-ways that aren’t actually accessible or maintained. Some are BC Hydro lines, but others are municipal easements and rights-of-way designated for a variety of reasons, said Oak Bay Engineering and Building Departments in a response to van Veelen.

“In the Uplands, some Easements and Rights of Way for sewer and storm mains or hydro etc. are in place but are not presently being used, except in some cases by BC Hydro,” said the statement. “Nevertheless, these easements and rights of way are available to [Oak Bay] if they are needed in the future.”

Engineering noted that at least one of the rights-of-way is being considered for installation of a storm drainage system in the Uplands area.

Oak Bay Engineering also noted that some of the easements and rights-of-way in the Uplands have never been developed for pedestrian trails, which has permitted vegetation to established itself in these areas over time. And because they weren’t improved in the first place the municipality has never maintained these areas.

Oak Bay does provide a walking guide with ideal routes through the city.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Cyclists surprised to find Oak Bay paths don’t exist

Some owners have planted, fenced off easement accesses

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Event celebrates all things cycling with the Kid Run as a major highlight

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Women’s players hope NHL steps in to create new league

The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it

Conservatives seek criminal investigation of Trudeau’s trips to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau’s family visited the private retreat of the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, on three occasions

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Most Read