Seventeen teams took part in the Commuter Challenge Wednesday morning; the majority of winners were on bikes. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Cyclists win Bike to Work Week’s Commuter Challenge kickoff

17 teams of cars vs. bikes raced to see who could reach downtown destination fastest

Greater Victoria cyclists and drivers raced in a friendly competition Wednesday morning to see who could get to their destination faster.

The annual Bike to Work Week Commuter Challenge saw 17 teams start from various locations around the region, with the end destination the Starbucks café at the corner of Fort and Blanshard streets.

ALSO READ: City shifts gears on Cook Street bike lanes, Vancouver St. recommended instead

“Every year it seems there’s a good turnout of people,” said Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday, who raced on his bike from Fernwood and beat his partner by a minute. “It’s a great way to raise awareness about different modes of transportation that are available for people, and to show that cycling is a good alternative in terms of commute time.”

The majority of winners were cyclists, said Oak Bay Bicycles owner Karl Ullrich.

“They had a strong lead, though a few drivers did get ahead,” he said. “Maybe three or four.”

Ullrich drove and lost the race to his daughter, who was cycling.

“To be fair, she was on an electric bike,” he added with a laugh.

The commuter challenge is the first event of Bike to Work Week, which runs from May 28 to June 3. For more information on the week and related events, visit biketowork.ca/victoria.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

Victoria City Councillor Jeremy Loveday took part in the annual Commuter Challenge to kick off bike to work week next week. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

UPDATE: missing man Jesse Paul Newell found
B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

