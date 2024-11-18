 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Dad, 2 kids not seen since Nov. 15 could be in Alberta, southeast B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP received a well-being check for the family
Black Press Media Staff
241118-bpd-missing-humes-family
Aaron Hume, 38, and his two children seven-year-old Angelique and 10-year-old Michael have not been seen since Nov. 15, 2024, RCMP said. (B.C. RCMP/handout)

A father and his two children have not been seen in three day following a report to RCMP for a well-being check on Friday. 

Fort St. John RCMP received a request for a well-being check on Aaron Hume, 38, and his two children seven-year-old Angelique and 10-year-old Michael on Nov. 15. Police say the family was last seen on Nov. 15.

RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that the family had still not been found by Monday morning. 

Hume was last known to be working in the Fort St. John area. He may be driving a 2023 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, with damage to the windows and body. 

Police described Hume as white, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. 

The release added that police have reason to believe Hume and his children could be travelling through Alberta or into southeastern B.C. 

If anyone has information on the Humes, they're asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Advocates stopped from setting up overdose-prevention site at Nanaimo hospital
Advocates stopped from setting up overdose-prevention site at Nanaimo hospital
Eby to unveil new cabinet today as 1-seat majority government takes shape
Eby to unveil new cabinet today as 1-seat majority government takes shape
B.C. charities worried Canada Post strike will affect fundraising efforts
B.C. charities worried Canada Post strike will affect fundraising efforts