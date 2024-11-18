Dad, 2 kids not seen since Nov. 15 could be in Alberta, southeast B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP received a well-being check for the family

A father and his two children have not been seen in three day following a report to RCMP for a well-being check on Friday.

Fort St. John RCMP received a request for a well-being check on Aaron Hume, 38, and his two children seven-year-old Angelique and 10-year-old Michael on Nov. 15. Police say the family was last seen on Nov. 15.

RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that the family had still not been found by Monday morning.

Hume was last known to be working in the Fort St. John area. He may be driving a 2023 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, with damage to the windows and body.

Police described Hume as white, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The release added that police have reason to believe Hume and his children could be travelling through Alberta or into southeastern B.C.

If anyone has information on the Humes, they're asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.