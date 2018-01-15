Daily carpet cleaning reinstated in SD61

After review, district determined it would be appropriate to increase services in elementary schools

Carpets in most elementary school classrooms in School District 61 will once again get vacuumed daily. This change comes after Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association filed a grievance over carpet cleaning cutbacks implemented in October. Custodians were told at that time to cut back on vacuuming area rugs in elementary school classrooms to twice a week for Kindergarten (K) and Grade 1, and to stop completely for Grade 2 to 5. Custodians reported the change to teachers, who then expressed health and safety concerns to the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association (GVTA).

Upon notice of the grievance, the district committed to doing a review to find out exactly how many rugs are in use, how often they had been getting cleaned in each school, and what the requirements are for the educational program based on the curriculum for each grade.

After doing the review, the district determined that it would be appropriate to increase its level of services in elementary schools. The increase includes the daily vacuuming of K to Grade 3 rugs, as well as the carpets in the library, inclusive learning spaces, music rooms, and Strong Start classrooms. Classrooms and spaces that still have wall-to-wall carpets will be vacuumed on a regular basis until this type of flooring is replaced with hard surface flooring by the district. There are 392 area rugs in K to Grade 3, totalling 31, 312 square feet of carpet, according to the district.

In a recent letter to staff, David Loveridge, Director of Facilities Services for School District 61, acknowledged the efforts of Luv-A-Rug who cleaned 400 rugs for the district for free in response to the cutbacks in October.

New vacuums have been distributed to the schools and the daily vacuuming will begin Monday, Jan. 15.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

Daily carpet cleaning reinstated in SD61

After review, district determined it would be appropriate to increase services in elementary schools

Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood gets ready for its close up

Revisions to local area plan are set to decide future of popular beachfront neighbourhood

Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

Violence against women has impact on a local level, says march organizer

Victoria Police looking for owner of car abandoned at Clover Point

Vehicle found halfway down the hillside, appeared to have been in collision

UVic student aglow over new invention

Algae-based glow-stick will be marketed at festivals around the province

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Regional transportation service makes sense for Greater Victoria

Adding blacktop solutions to handle more vehicles not the answer, reader writes

Most Read