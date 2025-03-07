Dallas Brodie ousted from B.C. Conservative caucus, Rustad says

The move comes after Brodie publicly mocked, belittled testimony from former residential school students

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie has been removed from his party's caucus, and will not be welcome to return.

The move comes after Brodie challenged the caucus to "fire her" and asked Conservative MLAs to have a vote on removing her on Thursday (March 6), according to a release from the Conservatives Friday. Brodie reportedly walked out of the caucus room.

Rustad said her removal is a "result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse."

"MLA Brodie is not welcome to return to our Conservative Party of B.C. caucus."

More to come.