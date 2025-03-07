 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Dallas Brodie ousted from B.C. Conservative caucus, Rustad says

The move comes after Brodie publicly mocked, belittled testimony from former residential school students
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
rustad_leg
Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie has been kicked out of his party's caucus. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie has been removed from his party's caucus, and will not be welcome to return. 

The move comes after Brodie challenged the caucus to "fire her" and asked Conservative MLAs to have a vote on removing her on Thursday (March 6), according to a release from the Conservatives Friday. Brodie reportedly walked out of the caucus room. 

Rustad said her removal is a "result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse."

"MLA Brodie is not welcome to return to our Conservative Party of B.C. caucus."

More to come. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

More News

Second B.C. killer gets life, no possibility of parole for 20 years in Malik murder
Second B.C. killer gets life, no possibility of parole for 20 years in Malik murder
Report: B.C. LNG market weaker than previously thought
Report: B.C. LNG market weaker than previously thought
Social media influencers among 4 charged in B.C. shooting of elk, other wildlife
Social media influencers among 4 charged in B.C. shooting of elk, other wildlife