Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Sooke RCMP search for missing man near Port Renfrew

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Blaze Lupton who was last seen on May 3 on the Pacific Marine Road near Lizard Lake, in Port Renfrew, B.C. (Courtesy Sooke RCMP)
Sooke RCMP search for missing man near Port Renfrew

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on the scene for a barricaded man in an apartment in the 2500 block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD on scene of barricaded man in 2500 block of Quadra Street

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. Labour shprtages and engine maintenance continue to affect sailing schedules from the Island to the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels major route sailings for crewing challenges, engine maintenance

The Sooke School District 62 office in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
No set lunch period leaves kids suffering at Greater Victoria school: parent