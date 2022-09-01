Dangerous driver leads to police chase, arrest: Saanich police

Chase started with Tesla being seen driving dangerously and ended with crash into police cars

One person has been arrested after a police chase through Saanich ended with a Tesla crashing into police cars Thursday (Sept. 1) afternoon.

The incident started around 3:45 p.m. when Saanich police saw a white Tesla being driven in “a dangerous manner” near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued driving dangerously, including driving into on-coming traffic and failing to stop for red lights, police said in a release.

Police continued to chase the vehicle “due to concern for public safety,” and the vehicle eventually crashed head-on into an Oak Bay Police Department vehicle and two Saanich Police Department vehicles on Gordon Head Road near Campus Crescent.

Members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Integrated Canine Service were involved in finally arresting the driver. Three police officers received minor injuries during the incident.

While the investigation remains in its early stages, police say drug use is suspected, and the driver was brought to hospital after their arrest.

No charges have been laid as of 5:30 p.m., however police are investigating potential charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

