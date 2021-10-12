Dangerous driving report results in arrest by Saanich police

Driver found with more than $5,000 cash and suspected drugs

More than $5,000 cash was found on a dangerous driver Oct. 10. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A dangerous driver was nabbed for more than just failing to follow the rules of the road Sunday (Oct. 10) after police caught up to them.

Saanich police say a person called 911 Sunday when they spotted someone driving erratically. An officer attempted to pull the driver over, but they fled police and crashed near the Gorge Waterway before escaping by foot.

Victoria police officers and police dog Koa were called in to help track the suspect and they soon found the driver hiding at a nearby residence.

Upon searching the driver, who was on bail, police found them in possession of more than $5,000 in cash and suspected drugs. Officers also suspect the driver may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

They were arrested for five criminal allegations, according to Saanich police.

