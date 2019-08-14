At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line. (Twitter)

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

A dangerous pass made by a semi truck driver has resulted in the driver’s termination.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, dash cam footage captured a semi trailer as it passed another semi by crossing over the double yellow line separating oncoming traffic. Both trucks were headed eastbound on Highway 1 just outside of Salmon Arm.

At the start of the video, a yellow merge left sign can be seen on the right hand side of the road, indicating the two eastbound lanes will soon become one.

A few seconds later as the highway narrows to a single eastbound lane, a semi is captured on video passing the dashcam-equipped truck on the left hand side, going at least halfway over the double yellow line.

The semi that made the illegal pass is owned by the Richmond-based Stryder Motorfreight, the company stated in a tweet the next afternoon that the matter had been dealt with.

“We have identified the driver in the video and taken him out of service – he will never drive for us again,” Stryder Motorfreight’s tweet read.

The incident also caught the attention of DriveSmartBC and BC Transportation. The ministry, in reply to the Twitter thread, wrote that the video will be sent to the British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement agency for follow-up.





