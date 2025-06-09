Dangerous sex offender with ties to Kelowna, Abbotsford now living in Kamloops

Taylor Dueck was last charged after an incident in February 2024 involving an 11-year-old girl in Kelowna

Kamloops RCMP have issued a notice under the Privacy Act of Canada to let the public know a "dangerous sex offender" is living in the community.

Taylor Dueck, 30, has a decade-long history of sexual offence-related convictions and is considerred "mentally handicapped."

He has been previously convicted of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and sexual interference of a person under 16 for incidents that took place in Abbotsford and Kelowna.

Most recently, he plead guilty to and was sentenced for an incident that unfolded while he was living in the community under probation, and under the supervision of a support worker.

In February 2024, Dueck was charged with invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, sexual assault, and breach of probation order for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl at an equestrian facility in Kelowna.

He had been released from custody 14-months prior to the incident and without a Public Interest Disclosure, meaning the community was unaware of his release. The Kelowna RCMP had requested that a public statement be issued prior to Dueck’s release, but it was denied.

A Public Interest Disclosure has now been issued for Dueck's release in the Kamloops area. He considered a serious and imminent risk to persons under the age of 16, including children, said the RCMP.

The repeat offender has ties to Abbotsford. In 2020, a public notice was issued to let people know he was residing in the area. Two years prior, Dueck had been denied parole under the belief he was "likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to anther person."

In his most recent release, the 30-year-old sex offender must comply with strict probationary orders. are that he must obey house arrest by being inside or on the property of his residence at all times, he is not allowed in any public park, public swimming area, community centre, theatre, daycare centre, school ground, or playground where anyone under the age of 16 is present or can reasonably be expected to be present, and to not have any contact or communication, directly or indirectly, or be in the presence of any person under the age of 16.

Dueck is described as five foot nine and about 175 pounds. He has a medium complexion, blue eyes, and brown hair that is balding.