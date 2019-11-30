Officially, unmarked crosswalks exist at all intersections and are to be treated the same as any marked intersection. But what is an unmarked crosswalk? All non-freeway intersections are, officially, unmarked crosswalks. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Dangers remain the same for marked, unmarked crosswalks

‘Imaginary lines drawn across the street, from one edge of the sidewalk to the other’

The definition as to what constitutes an unmarked crosswalk in B.C. has become a slow burning issue.

Due to growing concern over driver-caused fatalities and injuries, the question as to just when there is an unmarked crosswalk is getting more attention in recent years.

It’s certainly an area of concern for traffic enforcement such as Oak Bay Police, said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, mostly due to speeding drivers.

“[Oak Bay Police’s] understanding is that any intersection is also a crosswalk,” Bernoties said. “Personally, I see no benefit to anyone by driving fast in residential neighbourhoods. In Oak Bay, virtually every street is someone’s street so people should drive the way they want people to drive by their house and their children and pets.”

Last month a woman watched as her dog was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was crossing on a painted crosswalk on Foul Bay Road (the driver hit and injured her too). This week, the driver Tenessa Nikirk who took Leila Bui’s conscience life away, is in court for her actions on Ash Road in Saanich in 2017 while allegedly speeding up to 90km/h and possibly texting when she struck Bui.

These incidents are happening on marked crosswalks, and anyone who uses crosswalks in Victoria knows many drivers will not stop even if it is a painted crosswalk.

There’s no measured evidence that it’s more dangerous to cross at an unmarked crosswalk but logic says it can’t be much different.

One rule that’s different in B.C than other provinces is that drivers are under no obligation to wait until a pedestrian is off the crosswalk before driving through it.

Section 179 of B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act says only that “a vehicle must yield the right of way to a pedestrian where traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation when the pedestrian is crossing…”

READ MORE: Hit-and-run driver kills dog, injures owner in Oak Bay crosswalk

The act defines a crosswalk as either: the portion of the roadway at an intersection or elsewhere distinctly indicated for pedestrian crossing by signs or by lines or other markings on the surface, or … the extension of the lateral lines of the sidewalk, curb or edge of the roadway (whether it is marked or not).

In a blog, Victoria lawyer Darren Williams interpreted this as “within the imaginary lines drawn across the street, from one edge of the sidewalk, curb or pavement edge, to a similar edge on the other side of the street.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

Just Posted

Liam’s legacy lives on through search for a cure

Dec. 14 pancake breakfast at Langford Legion raising money for cancer research

Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

The six-storey building proposal includes 242 rental apartments

Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

There are two performances of the Christmas show at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 7

Rail car food drive targets beyond 2,000 pounds for Victoria Cool Aid Society

Second annual holiday market continues Roundhouse food drive tradition

Kings Park owl found dead, neighbours request an autopsy

The incident has increased residents’ desire to protect the greenspace

‘We move on:’ Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Exit comes after former NHL-er Akim Aliu tweeted that he been the target of a racial slur

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Port Alberni man dies in rollover crash on Mount Arrowsmith logging road

Man was one of seven in SUV that rolled over 150-foot cliff

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read