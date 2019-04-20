Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

A close call between two vehicles at a busy Vancouver intersection has raised plenty of eyebrows since dashcam footage that captured the near-collision was posted online.

The 10 seconds of footage, uploaded on Reddit Friday, shows cars nearing the intersection of Kingsway and Slocan Street in Vancouver. According to the time stamp on the video uploaded by user ‘mistymystery,’ the incident may have occurred back in January.

As the light turns yellow, a minivan can be seen in the middle of the intersection. But just as the van begins to merge into the outside lane, a yellow taxi drives through the intersection, the two vehicles nearly colliding.

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. They quickly move out of the way, as the taxi is forced to swerve toward them.

Fortunately, the taxi stops before driving onto the sidewalk. The taxi stops for less than a second before straightening back into the lane and continuing to drive.

READ MORE: Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

According to B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act, it isn’t specifically illegal to merge within an intersection. While most driving schools will not recommend the often-dangerous move, the vehicle act prohibits lane changes when doing so is unsafe or will affect the travel of another vehicle.

If there is no traffic in or near the intersection, the lane change would be allowed as solid lines are not usually painted within intersections, according to DriveSmartBC.

The laws around yellow lights are equally as murky. In layman’s terms, before crossing the line or entering an intersection, all drivers must stop if it’s safe to do so, according to BC Driving Lawyers.

Roughly 87,000 accidents occur each year at intersections across the province, ICBC statistics show.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PEI Green party candidate Josh Underhay and son killed in canoeing accident

Just Posted

Victoria cannabis dispensaries are busy in their first days of legal operation

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original FARM opened their doors on April 15

Pacific FC kickoff party scores in Victoria Inner Harbour

5-a-side soccer field, mascot reveal, jersey pick up in Bastion Square and waterfront lot Saturday

Island cycling series boosts youth race schedule

New series creates opportunity for more youth competition

Sarah Beckett scholarship established for local high school grads interested in the law-related field

The scholarship is funded for the next five years

Colwood wins award for Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan

Plan wins Award of Excellence in Government Finance

WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Most Read