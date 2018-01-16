Dashcam shows driver cross two lanes at McKenzie before spinning out

Warning: Contains graphic language

Warning: Video contains multiple uses of profane language.

The dashcam video from a motor vehicle incident on the Trans Canada Highway and McKenzie intersection was posted to YouTube earlier this week.

The video shows the driver of a grey sedan suddenly use the brakes to slow down despite being in the fast lane, with no explanation suggested.

Fast forward about 1.5 kilometres later and the same driver in the grey sedan, still in the fast lane, crosses two lanes and collides with the front of the dashcam.

More to come.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire
Next story
Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 16

Just Posted

Dashcam shows driver cross two lanes at McKenzie before spinning out

Warning: Contains graphic language

Passengers bound for Victoria say Sunwing left them stranded in Abbotsford

Company says late arrival led to difficulties securing accommodation, transportation

Boat capsizes in Caddy Bay

Two members of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club Race Team spent part… Continue reading

Traffic logistics for Lansdowne Road closure

Public Works talks alternative routes for 2.5 month closure of major transportation artery

Oak Bay showcases non-profits and more with inaugural volunteer fair

The Oak Bay Volunteer fair runs Jan. 20 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Monterey Recreation Centre

Traffic logistics for Lansdowne Road closure

Public Works talks alternative routes for 2.5 month closure of major transportation artery

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Butchart Gardens is hiring now and paying more

Wages start at $15, job fair Feb. 20

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Most Read