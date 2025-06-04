Dashcam shows perilous crash involving semi on B.C. highway

The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Kamloops Road Tuesday afternoon

A high-speed crash involving a semi took place at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Kamloops Road north of Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

Dashcam footage shared by Skilled Truckers Canada Wednesday morning shows a semi travelling southbound on the highway. When it comes to the corner with the intersections of Old Kamloops Road, a pickup truck pulls out in front of it and the semi collides with the back end of the truck, sending debris flying as the semi comes to a halt.

"I was hauling methanol. Girl driving the Dodge didn’t look either left or right before pulling away from the stop sign," said the semi driver in the post shared by Skilled Truckers Canada.

The semi appeared to have little to no time to apply brakes to avoid or mitigate the crash.

A photo shared by the trucking group shows the pickup truck sustained heavy rear-end damage, with a caved-in bed and a missing rear wheel.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m. June 3.

No injuries were reported to police, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski, who confirmed the truck was making a left-hand turn onto the highway when it was struck by the semi.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that while two ambulances went to the scene, no one required transport to the hospital.

The dashcam video, posted on Facebook, has close to 800 comments as of late Wednesday morning, with many people saying that the intersection is a dangerous one.