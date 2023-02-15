Date set for faster RapidBus route between Langford and downtown Victoria

The faster, more frequent service has been in the works since 2021

The RapidBus route between the West Shore and downtown Victoria will officially launch on April 10, acccording to BC Transit.

It will replace the existing Route 50 Langford/Downtown.

The service was first announced in June 2021. BC Transit estimated at the time that the Westshore RapidBus Line will have 11,000 daily riders once completed, with the potential for that to increase to more than 30,000 by 2038.

Service will run every 15 minutes at RapidBus stops between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

BC Transit says more details will be released in late March.

