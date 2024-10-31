Dates set for judicial recount in Kelowna-Centre after B.C. election

Conservative Kristina Loewen and New Democrat Loyal Wooldridge are separated by 38 votes

The judicial recount for the Kelowna-Centre riding will take place Nov. 7-8.

According to documents filed in Supreme Court in Victoria on Oct. 30, the recount will be held at district electoral offices on Dickson Avenue in Kelowna. The application also allows for "such other location, date and time as the Court directs."

The Elections Act requires an district electoral officer to make an application for a judicial recount by the Supreme Court if the difference between the top two candidates falls within 1/500 of the total ballots considered.

According to the Elections BC website there were 25,747 ballots cast in Kelowna-Centre, minus 34 rejected ballots, meaning a judicial recount would be required if the vote difference were 49 or fewer.

Final numbers for the riding, including advance voting, general election day (Oct. 19), and mail-in and absentee ballots, showed Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen with 11,031 votes and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge with 10,993. A 38 vote difference.

The function of a judicial recount is not only to confirm the vote but to confirm the integrity of the vote count process the court documents state.