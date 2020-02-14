Organizers of Wet’suwet’en solidarity rallies Kolin Sutherland-Wilson and Saul Brown rallied on the front steps of the BC Legislature building this week. Sutherland-Wilson is one of three speakers, along with David Suzuki and Ta’Kaiya Blaney, who are set to speak at a press conference at UVic Friday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian academic and scientist David Suzuki is expected to join Indigenous youth at the University of Victoria Friday evening for a press conference in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters.

Suzuki joins leaders of the Greater Victoria movement, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson and Ta’Kaiya Blaney.

READ ALSO: Demonstrators block government buildings across Greater Victoria

A press release from organizers says Youth for Wet’suwet’en “declare that reconciliation is dead.”

“Canada has exposed its true priorities as it criminalizes Indigenous law in favour of industrial profit.”

On Friday Wet’suwet’en supporters rallied across Victoria, standing in solidarity with hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Indigenous youth and allied demonstrators gathered in peaceful protest outside at least 30 government buildings.

The movement followed weeks of demonstrations in Victoria, starting with the shutdown of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Jan. 20 – followed by sit-ins at government buildings, include a six-day camp on the steps of the BC Legislature building.

Similar demonstrations have taken place across Canada following the enforcement of an injunction on Wet’suwet’en territory.

– With files from Kendra Crighton.

READ ALSO: UVic professors opt to cancel, alter classes to accommodate protests


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Most Read