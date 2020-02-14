David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Canadian academic and scientist David Suzuki is expected to join Indigenous youth at the University of Victoria Friday evening for a press conference in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters.
Suzuki joins leaders of the Greater Victoria movement, Kolin Sutherland-Wilson and Ta’Kaiya Blaney.
A press release from organizers says Youth for Wet’suwet’en “declare that reconciliation is dead.”
“Canada has exposed its true priorities as it criminalizes Indigenous law in favour of industrial profit.”
On Friday Wet’suwet’en supporters rallied across Victoria, standing in solidarity with hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Indigenous youth and allied demonstrators gathered in peaceful protest outside at least 30 government buildings.
The movement followed weeks of demonstrations in Victoria, starting with the shutdown of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Jan. 20 – followed by sit-ins at government buildings, include a six-day camp on the steps of the BC Legislature building.
Similar demonstrations have taken place across Canada following the enforcement of an injunction on Wet’suwet’en territory.
