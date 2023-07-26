Day 8: Search continues for missing B.C. children

Joshuah, 10, and Aurora, 8, have not been seen since July 7 in Merritt

The family of 10-year-old Joshuah and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton are reminding the public that the children are “so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos.”

Joshuah and Aurora have been the subject of an Amber Alert since July 19, which is now going into its eighth day.

They were reported missing July 18 after they didn’t return to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, on July 17 after a planned vacation with their mom Verity Bolton, 45. Police say Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov are with them and they’re believed to be living off-the-grid.

Joshuah and Aurora’s family, who has asked for privacy during this time, released a statement Tuesday (July 25).

“The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them, it is a very big part of their world,” it reads.

“Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grand-parents miss them more than can be expressed. They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.”

Here’s a timeline of the Boltons’ whereabouts:

