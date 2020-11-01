Daylight finally hits long covered stand of willow trees in Oak Bay

Jacques Sirois of the Community Association of Oak Bay works to remove decades worth of English ivy from a stand of native Scouler’s Willows in the Kitty islet end of McNeill Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo) Ivy removed from a native stand of Willows in Kitty Islet along McNeill Bay in September of 2020. (Jacques Sirois Photo) Jacques Sirois of the Community Association of Oak Bay works to remove decades worth of English ivy from a stand of native Scouler’s Willows in the Kitty islet end of McNeill Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The overgrowth of ivy pulled out of the Kitty Islet end of McNeill Beach had grown so thick around a stand of willow trees you couldn’t see through it.

“It was right out of a children’s storybook,” said volunteer Jacques Sirois from the Community Association of Oak Bay.

Volunteers put in a strong effort in 2019 and then again last month to major results.

“Volunteers continued the work to clear the scourge of ivy from the Scouler’s willow and the progress is beyond expectation,” Sirois said.

The result is the uncovering of a truly amazing and super gnarled Scouler’s willow, he added.

This is one of several recent or current restoration projects in Oak Bay with various groups working at Anderson Hill, Uplands Park, Cattle Point, Trafalgar Park and the Trial Islands.

The District of Oak Bay helped by sending parks crew to haul away the invasive ivy by truck.

Elementary school-aged children have already taken advantage of playing in the cleared out area under the canopy of the willow trees.

