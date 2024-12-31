Dead geese in Shuswap, Mara Lakes positive for  Avian Influenza

Human infection with avian influenza is rare

Avian Influenza (AI) has been detected at Shuswap and Mara Lake.

According to the District of Sicamous, in early November there were reports of deceased Canada and Cackling geese near the mouth of the Eagle River and at Mara Lake. Test results have now confirmed the presence of AI in the geese.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said human infection with avian influenza is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly contaminated environments.

Humans can contract AI by touching sick birds or animals and then touching their eyes, nose, mouth or face.

The symptoms of AI are similar to the regular human flu.

For guidance on precautions, please refer to the resource Avian Flu: How Can I Protect Myself:

Do not touch sick or dead animals or their droppings.

Do not bring sick wild animals into your home.

Keep your pets away from sick or dead animals and their droppings.

Report dead or sick birds or animals.

“We are hopeful that this is a localized outbreak that has now subsided. Residents are encouraged to report sightings of deceased waterfowl that appear unusual, such as birds found in fields or floating in water without visible injuries or feather loss. Reports can be made to the BC Bird Mortality Line at 1-866-431-2473,” stated the district.