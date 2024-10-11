Dead great white shark washes up on shores of Haida Gwaii

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says about half a dozen great white shark sightings have been reported

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada was alerted to a dead great white shark on Haida Gwaii for Oct. 10, 2024.

1 / 1 The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada was alerted to a dead great white shark on Haida Gwaii for Oct. 10, 2024. Advertisement

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it's rare, but not unheard of, after a the body of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Haida Gwaii.

The department was first alerted to the shark on Thursday (Oct. 10), and a conservation officer was able to get tissue samples for research purposes and record measurements, a communications spokesperson told Black Press Media.

A scientist with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed the species by tooth shape – a defining characteristic for all shark species – and by the shape of the tail fin. The great white shark was a male and about 13.5 feet long.

It had been feeding on a seal, which is a common prey for the species.

The species is rare in B.C. waters, but sightings are not unheard of. In the Pacific Ocean, great white sharks can be found from the Gulf of California up to the Gulf of Alaska, off B.C. and in outer coastal waters.

"Within BC waters, DFO receives many sightings for what people think are Great White Sharks, but indeed turn out to be a close relative Salmon Shark."

Fisheries and Oceans says there are only about half a dozen confirmed occurrences, from Esperanza Inlet off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the Hecate Strait between Haida Gwaii and the mainland.

"Given climate change, we can expect their occurrences in our waters to increase in frequency in the coming decades."

There are 14 shark species more commonly found along B.C.'s coast.

If people on B.C.’s coast do find sharks, dead or alive, they’re asked to report it to the DFO’s shark sighting network.