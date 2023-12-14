Dead man’s car lingers alongside B.C. river frustrating residents

Vehicle has sat for months near the Similkameen River as authorities reject responsibility

The continued presence of an abandoned vehicle near the edge of the Similkameen River at Cawston is frustrating residents.

The vehicle has been in the area for several months, but attempts from residents to get it removed have been unsuccessful.

Speaking to resident Bob McAtamney, he said some locals are reaching the point of getting together and dealing with it themselves.

He pointed out how the RCMP left the vehicle after investigating the death of its driver, and that the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) pointed to the provincial government.

RDOS Director George Bush said he has tried getting the Ministry of Environment to deal with the car through BC Conservation. It’s especially a concern given the vehicle could end up underwater in the river.

“Everybody is getting worried because the river got high the other day with the big rain we had, but I don’t think it got up to the car,” said Bush.

Like some of the other residents, Bush is getting to the point of taking action himself.

“I didn’t want to do something in case I did some damage to the car and got liable, but the police said I wouldn’t have anything to worry about because the man is deceased,” said Bush. “If nobody is going to deal with it soon, I might go down and at least pull it up onto the dyke.”

Bush also said that he had been in further contact with the RCMP about the situation.

For residents, it’s not about who removes the vehicle, simply that it is removed.

