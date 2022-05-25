Dead porpoise washes ashore on Colwood beach

A dead porpoise has washed ashore at the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A dead porpoise has washed ashore at the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A dead porpoise has washed ashore at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.

The animal’s black and white markings had some passersby reporting a deceased orca calf.

Dall’s porpoises are found in the north Pacific Ocean and are commonly seen in the waters off Greater Victoria.

They are known to be playful and will often “surf” in the bow wake of boats.

The dead animal has been reported to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A woman who works as an advisor for the government branch said it appears likely, given the gash, that the animal was crashed into or attacked.

More to come.

