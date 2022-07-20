Deadline Friday to take View Royal active transport plan survey

Residents have until July 22 to have their say via online questionnaire

The Town of View Royal is encouraging residents to fill out the online survey for its Active Transportation Network Plan before July 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of View Royal is seeking public input on its first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan, and time is running out.

The town’s first online survey is closing on July 22, and residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on what challenges currently exist for using active transportation such as walking, cycling or rolling in the community, which could be addressed in the plan.

The plan is part of the town’s efforts to shift the primary mode of transportation from vehicles to greener modes.

To complete the survey and learn more about the plan, visit viewroyal.ca.

READ MORE: View Royal amends oath of office to add code of conduct

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Town of View RoyalWest Shore