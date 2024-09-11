 Skip to content
Deadlocked B.C. jury means mistrial in deaths of gangster, teen bystander

No verdict reached in trial of Kane Carter, accused in 2018 shootout deaths in Vancouver
The Canadian Press
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Kane Carter, who was accused of murdering a gang member and an innocent teenager who was passing by in his parents’ vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Kane Carter, who was accused of murdering a gang member and an innocent teenager who was passing by in his parents’ vehicle.

The jury came back Tuesday saying it was deadlocked after five days of deliberations in Carter’s trial.

He was charged with the second-degree murders of 15-year-old Alfred Wong and 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside after they were killed in an exchange of gunfire along Vancouver’s busy Broadway avenue in January 2018.

The Crown told the jury that Carter was protecting a gang associate at a nearby restaurant when he began shooting, killing both Whiteside and Wong.

Carter’s defence lawyer, Richard Fowler, told jurors there were significant gaps in time in the Crown’s theory of what happened that day.

The jurors could not reach a unanimous decision and now prosecutors must decide whether to try Carter for a second time.

