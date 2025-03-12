Deal gives B.C. Greens a place at table over B.C. tariff response policy

Two parties signed the final version of the cooperation and responsible government accord Wednesday

The final agreement designed to create stable governance in B.C. commits the B.C. NDP to "meaningful consultation" with the B.C. Greens on tariffs, but won't give the Greens a veto over the budget.

Deputy Premier Niki Sharma and B.C. Greens' Interim Leader Jeremy Valeriote signed the final version of the cooperation and responsible government accord Wednesday (March 12). NDP caucus chair Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside and B.C. Greens House Leader Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, co-signed the agreement during a brief ceremony at the provincial legislature.

The two parties had first agreed to an agreement-in-principle on Dec. 13, 2024.

Perhaps the most significant addition to the initial agreement includes the inclusion of language around tariffs that commits government to "prior meaningful consultation" about "shared initiatives" listed in the agreement as they relate to tariffs.

"We inserted this clause because we are facing this immense challenge that really wasn't previewed in the October to December discussions," Valeriote said, adding it puts the Greens "at the table" as the government crafts as a response to current and future trade actions.

"It does not constitute a veto or anything, but it does mean that we are involved, that we get to bring our values and perspective."

When asked why the agreement does not include language to create financial flexibility, Sharma said it gives both parties room for meaningful discussion.

"The strength of the relationship so far is that we are building in discussion about things at different times that are important, so that there are no surprises on the things that happen...so what we expect we will expect will happen is in these changing times, there will be space for us to about how it affects the shared initiatives or approach to tariff responses."

The agreement specifies $245 million for various initiatives, with some funding coming out of existing budgets. But some measures, such as steps to support low-income and senior renters, will require additional spending. Others, such as building community health centres, purchasing non-market housing and increasing regional transit, still lack price tags.

When asked whether the four months between the agreement in principle and its finalization should be read as a concern, Sharma said she no concerns at all.

"It's been a real privilege to work with the (B.C. Greens) across the table since the agreement in principle was in place," she said. "You will see reflected in the budget, our commitments. You will also see that both parties have been working to get to shared initiatives in place."

Botterell earlier this month praised the overall direction of government's budget.

"So far, we have got a good, productive relationship," he said on March 4. "Ministers are very committed to see this happening and ... so I am happy right now. Talk to me in nine months."

Botterell struck a similar note Wednesday. "

I'm very happy," he said, adding the public will receive a full update in April. "And yes, we have some concerns around environmental assessment, for example, in related to accelerated projects."

But he added that strength of the agreement (as opposed to the 2017 agreement that led to the NDP assume power under late premier John Horgan) lies in the party's ability to take positions not covered in the accord.

"So we can agree to disagree," Botterell said.

That aspect became apparent Wednesday afternoon, when Valeriote publicly pushed back against plans by the B.C. NDP to commit more individuals into involuntary government. Government is set to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"We have been pretty clear on our stance," he said. "There are already British Columbians being committed to involuntary care and we don't believe that could be increased."

Wednesday's signing also took place against the possibility of three former Conservative MLAs currently sitting as independents forming their own caucus. This would relegate the B.C. Greens to fourth-largest party in the legislature with two seats and potentially impact their available resources.

"We will cross that bridge when we come to (it)," Valeriote said. "We will continue to do the work we have been doing — third, fourth party. We have a lot to contribute...I don't believe that will result in a loss of resources and I don't believe it makes any fundamental difference to the work we are continuing to do, both with the government and and as a caucus."

The four-year-agreement spells out the basis on which B.C. Greens provide "confidence" to the B.C. NDP and areas where the parties will work together. It does "not lay out the full program" of government "nor does it presume support" from the B.C Greens for "initiatives and other matters not addressed within this agreement."

But it gives the government of Premier David Eby holding a bare-majority additional stability.

The agreement commits government to policies in 11 areas, starting with healthcare, where the B.C. NDP will support the growth of Community Health Centres, a key proposal of the B.C. Greens during the election campaign.

Other key elements include housing. Government commits itself to "actively" supporting efforts by various groups to "protect, purchase and build 30,000 units

of non-market housing" over the next four years with 7,500 units set as the goal for 2025. Other housing measures include steps to protect renters through more financial assistance and reduce homelessness.

The B.C. Greens also will also have a hand in reviewing CleanBC, a central policy against climate change, and forestry.

Electoral reform also makes a return with the establishment of a special committee to "review and consider preferred methods of proportional representation" as part of deliberations designed to "increase democratic engagement, address increasing political polarization, and improve the representativeness of government."

The final agreement also commits that committee to reviewing the administration of the last provincial election.