Deal knocking down internal trade barriers by Canada Day 'achievable': Eby

Federal Leader Mark Carney said in March that he wants "free trade" within Canada by Canada Day, July 1

A far-reaching agreement knocking down inter-provincial trade barriers by July 1 as floated by Federal Leader Mark Carney is "100 per cent achievable," B.C. Premier David Eby said, adding that the country has never been more unified on the issue.

But he also called on the future prime minister regardless of party colour to help push any final deal across the finish line and support workers impacted by current and future tariffs.

"That's not a B.C. issue, or an Ontario issue, or a Nova Scotia issue — that is a national issue and that's the role we have been missing at the federal level that I really look forward to being filled again," Eby said.

He made these comments on Thursday (April 17) at a Greater Victoria craft-brewery serving as visual backdrop to encourage British Columbians to visit and shop locally. They also came hours after Wednesday's French-language leaders debate and hours before Thursday's English-language leaders debate.

Eby said he did not watch the debate itself but read the highlights before offering the following assessment of the federal political picture as 10 days remain between now and the general election date of April 28.

"Whoever forms government, whoever the next prime minister is, this is the most consequential election in a generation," he said. "It really determines the direction of our country. That prime minister has to pull together all the premiers across Canada on Day One and ensure that we are delivering things: one, is free trade across Canada by the summer. This is achievable. All the provinces are onside. We have legislation here in B.C. We can do it. We can move quickly. We need that federal convening to make it happen."

Second on the list is coordinating support for workers, whom tariffs have impacted, whether they work in B.C.'s softwood lumber industry, Ontario's automobile sector or in agriculture across the Prairies, he added.

Eby discussed assistance for B.C.'s softwood lumber industry when he met with federal Liberal Leader Mark Carney during his recent swing through British Columbia. But Parmar said shortly after the meeting that Ottawa needs to do more.

" (There) is a number of initiatives that we are working on internally, but is clear to us that the federal government has to step up as well," Parmar said. "They (Ottawa) have been absent on the file."

Parmar acknowledged the election campaign while praising other proposals such as Carney's plan to divert B.C. softwood lumber into Canadian mass timber housing as part of an ambitious housing program.

But Parmer accused Ottawa of treating softwood differently than other key industries in other provinces.

"If this was the auto sector, there would be more on the table," Parmar said.

More progress appears to be happening when it comes to knocking inter-provincial trade barriers. Speaking with reporters at the provincial legislature Wednesday afternoon, B.C. Jobs Minister Diane Gibson said a full agreement could be drafted by the end of June.

The Canadian Free Trade Agreement signed on July 1, 2017 has numerous exceptions. Gibson said B.C. has asked other provinces to lower theirs to B.C.'s level.

She added that barriers impacting inter-provincial trade cut across sectors. Their removal could pump billions of additional dollars into the Canadian economy, Gibson said.

Gibson and then later Eby pointed to the effects of B.C.'s bilateral deal with Alberta allowing direct-to-consumer sales. The deal granting B.C. wineries direct access to Alberta customers in exchange for Alberta getting a cut of the applicable taxes has seen sales rise to 22,384 bottles in March from 3,508 bottles in January, when the deal came into effect. Overall, Alberta customers have directly purchased 43,250 bottles since early 2025.

"These (sales) have significant economic impacts on British Columbians," he said Thursday morning.

Eby Thursday also used the occasion to announce that he had talked with the United Kingdom's High Commissioner about deepening trade between B.C. and the United Kingdom, B.C.'s number-one buyer of lumber in Europe.

"We certainly see the possibility and the need to increase that resource commodity shift to the United Kingdom," Eby said. "But realistically, in terms of our geographic positioning, the opportunity for us with the U.K. is really around services. We have a common legal system basis, similar language and those kinds of service exchanges are the great opportunity for us with the U.K."

He also signalled that B.C. is open for capital investments from the United Kingdom.

"We discussed how it can be used for mining and for other projects here in the province."