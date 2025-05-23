Deal will link Yukon to B.C. and North American energy grid

Grid-connect project touted by Yukon and British Columbia governments

The Yukon and British Columbia governments are expected to ink a deal to move forward on connecting the northern territory to the southern province’s energy grid, according to a draft joint press release provided to the News.

The Yukon isn’t currently connected to the North American electrical grid, but B.C. is.

The memorandum of understanding is intended to “guide intergovernmental collaboration through the exploration and planning phases of connecting the Yukon and British Columbia electrical grids,” as noted in the release, which is pre-dated May 23.

Connecting the grids will “unlock energy security and economic prosperity” through two-way electricity transmission between the territory and the province, per the release.

Premier Ranj Pillai is quoted in the release saying that the Yukon and B.C. governments will ask the federal government for support to advance the “clean electricity corridor.”

As part of the deal, the territorial and provincial governments agree to find and go after opportunities to work together to increase renewable energy generation in Western Canada.

In particular, they will reflect on the North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL), and the potential for future extensions further north to support mines, port expansions and resource development, and future potential grid connections with the Yukon, as noted in the release. The NCTL is being planned to build a new, approximately 450-kilometre transmission line between Prince George and Terrace, B.C., according to a January 2025 press release by the B.C. government.

The joint release notes the Yukon Development Corporation and Yukon Energy Corporation are also looking into upping power generation in the Yukon, with a focus on increasing winter capacity as demand grows.

A Yukon government web page dedicated to the grid-connect project notes the Yukon Development Corporation is taking the lead on assessing if it’s technically feasible, looking at cost and funding options, and seeking out partnerships with First Nations, industry and other governments.

The website indicates the project is one way the Yukon government is working on improving long-term energy prospects in the territory.

The News is scheduled to interview Pillai on this matter after the News’ print deadline on May 23.

