Mount St. Mary Hospital says the BC Coroners Service is investigating a death at the facility Monday. (Google Earth)

Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating

The sudden death of woman in her 50s at Mount St. Mary Hospital on Monday evening is under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

“The coroner is investigating and will determine the cause of death,” said Sara John Fowler, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “Our hearts go out to family and friends…we extend our deepest condolences.””

BC Coroner Service confirmed they are investigating “how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.”

The coroners service investigates the circumstances of all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province. It then makes recommendations for improving public safety and preventing death in similar circumstances.

Mount St. Mary Hospital is a long-term care facility in Victoria, located in the 800-block of Fairfield Road. The Catholic health organization provides care “to adults of all faiths who require long-term support.”

Fowler said clients range from 40 to 100 years old.

Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating

